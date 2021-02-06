One lane blocked after single-vehicle accident on the AWPR

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police were called to a single vehicle accident on the A90 this morning.

It happened around 7.50am between Parkhill and Craibstone, close to the road’s junction with the A947.

A police spokesman said: “There were no injuries reported. We are awaiting recovery of the vehicle.”

One lane has been blocked as a result of the accident, although traffic does not seem to have been badly affected.

❗️NEW⌚️09:16#A90 One lane is blocked on the #A90 S/B between Goval – Craibstone following an earlier RTC. Traffic is coping well.@NETrunkRoads — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) February 6, 2021

Police have warned motorists to be careful as huge parts of the north and north-east remain under an amber weather warning for snow and ice from the Met Office.

The amber warning is in place until noon today, while a yellow warning for snow and ice is due to last until Wednesday afternoon.