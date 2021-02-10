Thursday, February 11th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen oil worker dies from injuries sustained in African gas well explosion

by Hamish Penman
February 10, 2021, 12:49 pm
© Supplied by The family of HenryPost Thumbnail

An oil and gas worker, who spent many years based in Aberdeen, has died after he was involved in a gas well explosion in Africa.

Henry Gunning passed away at the age of 71 on December 26, 2020 from injuries he sustained during the blowout in Senegal on December 19, 2020.

The family of Mr Gunning said his was a “life lived fully” and that he has left behind “many happy memories”.

He had been working as director of drilling operations for Vancouver-headquartered Africa Oil Corporation in Ngadiaga when the explosion happened.

For the full story visit energyvoice.com

More from the Press and Journal