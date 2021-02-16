Man cleared of raping 14-year-old girl in Aberdeen woods but guilty of having unlawful sex with her

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has been cleared of raping a 14-year-old girl in Aberdeen woods – but has been convicted of having unlawful sex with her.

Connor Ferries was alleged to have attacked and raped the child at a wooded area near Barvas Walk, in Aberdeen, on October 23 in 2019.

Ferries, 23, formerly of Lang Stracht, in Aberdeen, had denied the offence.

But he was found guilty of having unlawful sexual intercourse with the teenager following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The girl told the court that he had pulled down her lower clothing and she started to cry and later texted a friend seeking help.