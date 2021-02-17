Aberdeen street blocked off by police over concerns for person

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A street in Aberdeen was blocked off by police tonight after concerns were raised for a person.

Officers were called to the scene on Virginia Street in the city centre at around 7.20pm.

The fire service were brought in to assist around 25 minutes later.

By around 8.30pm, the person was in the care of paramedics on the scene.

At the time, a spokeswoman for the police said: “Officers are currently on the street because there is concern for a person.

“It is blocked by the emergency services at the moment.

“We were called at 7.18pm.”

A fire service spokeswoman said: “We have two appliances on the scene, where we were called out at 7.43pm.”