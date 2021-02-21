North-east road closed and properties evacuated due to flooding

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A north-east road and bridge has been closed due to flooding.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has issued flood warnings for Maryculter, Ballater, Aboyne and the River Dee in Aberdeen.

The alert says heavy rain on Saturday evening and continued snow melt from upper catchments have caused water levels on the Dee and its tributaries to rise.

The agency warns there is a risk of flooding to Deeside Holiday Park as well as industrial properties, commercial properties and infrastructure in the Garthdee area.

Riverside Drive in Aberdeen could also be affected by flooding.

‘Do not attempt to cross the bridge’

Motorists are advised Maryculter Bridge and Milltimber Brae between North and South Deeside Roads is closed due to flooding on road and critical water levels below.

Aberdeen City Council said the bridge will remain closed until water levels drop and engineers assess damage.

“Drivers should heed signs and not attempt to cross the bridge,” the statement said.

In Moray, Garmouth has been affected by flooding and further north, Sepa has issued flood warnings for Aviemore, Nairn and Strathglass.

On Saturday, Peterculter Golf Club suffered flooding with images showing some holes completely underwater.

Club captain Trevor Grose reassured locals that the course is fine, with the design of it being water drains off quite quickly.

A small number of properties in Ballater were evacuated on Saturday night as a precaution.

Police said in response to the flood alerts a joint response with the fire service and other agencies was sent to the village.

Officers had also responded to a number of flooding incidents in the Aboyne area and roads across the north-east were affected by surface water.