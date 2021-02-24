Council draws up plans to erect statue of Aberdeen football legend Denis Law in city centre

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen City Council is planning to erect a statue of Denis Law in the heart of the community where he grew up.

The player, whose childhood was spent at Printfield Terrace, went on to star for Manchester United and Scotland in the 1960s and 1970s and remains the only Scottish footballer to win the prestigious Ballon d’or for his goalscoring exploits.

Although he now lives in Manchester, he regularly returns to his roots, was awarded the Freedom of Aberdeen in 2017 and has established the Denis Law Legacy Trust to help disadvantaged youngsters achieve their potential across the north east.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett told the Press and Journal he will be submitting a motion to the council next week, proposing the siting of a new bronze statue in a prominent place in the heart of Aberdeen.

The artwork has been created by renowned sculptor Alan Beattie Herriot, who also produced the statue of Robert the Bruce which stands outside Marischal College.

Mr Crockett said: “Denis is one of the city’s best-loved heroes, he has done a tremendous amount of work for people in Aberdeen and, if anything, his influence is even stronger today than when he was at the peak of his football career.

“It would only be fitting if the statue was situated at the heart of his home city – perhaps he could join the other ‘king’ at Marischal College – and he will also have a major role in the new Hall for Heroes which is being created at Provost Skene’s House.

“Denis has always been – and continues to be – a terrific ambassador for Aberdeen and I’d also like to wish him happy [81st] birthday [on February 24].”

A spokesman for the trust said the organisation was delighted at the news.

He added: “The decision by Aberdeen City Council to consider siting a statue of Denis Law in the heart of the town is a welcome move to mark his importance as a world-class footballer and a true son of the Granite City.

“The statue was commissioned by a group of Denis Law fans from Aberdeen in 2011; some of whom went on to form the trust which supports the Streetsport programme.

“This delivers free sports and creative activity sessions for young people across Aberdeen and the charity aims to reduce instances of youth crime and anti-social behaviour, promoting health and wellbeing.

“So, to have the statue, by the renowned sculptor Alan Beattie Herriot, erected in a prominent city centre location, underlines the love the people of the city have for him.”

A statue of the player already exists inside Aberdeen Sports Village.