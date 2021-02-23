Police called to ‘unexplained’ death of man, 54, in Dyce

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A man has died at a home in Dyce.

Police were called out to a property on Corrennie Circle at about 9.05am today.

A 54-year-old man was found dead, with his death being treated as “unexplained” but “non-suspicious.”

A police spokeswoman said: “Inquiries are ongoing surrounding the circumstances of his death which at this time is being treated as unexplained but non-suspicious.”