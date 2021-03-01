Firefighters tackle tyre blaze at Aberdeen garage as black smoke plume seen across city

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Firefighters mustered in force to combat flames at a city suburb garage this evening.

Thick plumes of black smoke could be seen from across the city as the fire blazed through rubber tyres at a garage in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Receiving the call at around 4pm, teams from stations on North Anderson Drive and in Dyce made their way to the Pitmedden Road incident.

Five appliances made their way to the scene, and upon arrival crews quickly secured the area before turning the attention to the nearby inferno.

Due to the nature of the fire, with large amounts of rubber burning, emergency service workers had to make use of breathing apparatus to ward off the smoke.

Making use of two water jets and a specialised piece of equipment called a foam branch, the crews managed to douse the flames.

Those at the scene were able to send a stop message back to stations after nearly four hours of action.

Officially having contained the situation by 7.45pm, crews remained in attendance sometime after to ensure the fire had no opportunity to restart.

With the last appliance leaving the scene at around 9.10pm, it has been confirmed that no one was injured during the incident.