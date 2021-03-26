New movie streaming service launched by team behind Aberdeen’s Belmont Filmhouse

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The team behind Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen has launched a new online movie streaming platform.

Audiences can now enjoy specially-curated cinema from the comfort of their own homes.

More than 20 titles are on offer starting from £3.50, with a percentage of that money going towards the Belmont and Edinburgh Filmhouse.

Called Filmhouse at Home, the platform’s first offerings include Stray, a captivating documentary about stray dogs on the streets of Istanbul, Holocaust survival drama Persian Lessons, and the first documentary entirely in Scots Gaelic, Iorram (Boat Song).

Iorram is a lyrical portrait of the fishing community in Outer Hebrides, past and present.

The streaming service will grow to present a similar selection of films normally shown at Belmont which is independent, world cinema at its best.

Rod White, head of programming at Filmhouse Cinemas said: “We’re excited to announce the launch of Filmhouse at Home.

“Our brand-new video on demand platform is another way for audiences to engage with the kind of cinema on which our reputation is built.

“Given a percentage of the online ticket price comes directly to us, it also offers another way in which you can support us across everything we do.

“We hope that not only will this allow fellow cinephiles a new way to enjoy our carefully-curated films before we are able to welcome them back into our cinemas, but that Filmhouse at Home will also ensure that those who are less able to venture out, or make it to our cinemas in Aberdeen and Edinburgh have a new way to access the best of independent, world cinema.”

Audiences will have 30 days to watch a film once purchased and 48 hours to watch a title once they click ‘play’.

The movie can be watched multiple times in that timeframe.

Some of the films are only available to rent a limited number of times so audiences are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment.

The project is supported by the Weston Cultural Fund.