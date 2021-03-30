Two fab-u-lous Strictly Come Dancing tours heading for Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Strictly Come Dancing fans in the north-east have some fab-u-lous news to celebrate – two official tour shows will be waltzing in to Aberdeen next year.

First up will be Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals which will step out at P&J Live on May 30 next year as part of a newly-announced tour.

It will be followed on July 2 by Strictly Presents: The Power Of Dance at the Music Hall, a rearranged date after the coronavirus pandemic postponed plans to tour the show this June.

The Professionals will see an amazing line-up of Strictly pros strut their stuff in a spectacular show, stepping off the TV screen and onto the stage of P&J Live.

Strictly tours are always a hit

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live, said: “We are thrilled to bring Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals to Aberdeen in 2022.

“The Strictly tours are always a hit with the north-east fans, and we can’t wait to bring some well needed sparkle to the city.”

While The Professionals tour cast for 2022 has yet to be announced, dates in 2021 will feature stars such as Dianne Buswell, Karen Hauer, Neil Jones and Gorka Marquez. Tickets for the P&J Live date will go on sale on Friday, April 16.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Live Arena Tour was one of the biggest shows at P&J Live, last year, arriving just weeks before the lockdown closed the venue. It featured finalists from 2019, including winner Kelvin Fletcher, as well as judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli.

Line-up for Strictly pros

Strictly Presents: The Power Of Dance is directed by former Strictly professional dancer Trent Whiddon and his wife and dance partner Gordana Grandosek.

Featuring pros from the shows – yet to be announced – it will see them share with audiences what it is like to be a dancer, through choreography and storytelling, when it arrives at the Music Hall.

Last week the BBC announced the line-up for the professionals taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this autumn.

They are: Aljaž Škorjanec, Amy Dowden, Anton Du Beke, Dianne Buswell, Giovanni Pernice, Gorka Marquez, Graziano Di Prima, Janette Manrara, Johannes Radebe, Karen Hauer, Katya Jones, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova, Nancy Xu, Neil Jones, and Oti Mabuse – who has picked up the Glitterball two years running, winning with Bill Bailey in 2020.

For more information and tickets for Strictly Come Dancing: The Professionals, on sale from April 16, go to www.pandjlive.com

For information and tickets on Strictly Presents: The Power Of Dance go to www.aberdeenperformingarts.com