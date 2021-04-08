Aldi recalls popular cereal over fears it contains pieces of plastic

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aldi has issued a recall for one of its popular cereal products.

The supermarket fears batches of their Harvest Morn Crisp Rice has been contaminated with pieces of plastic.

According to the recall notice, the affected products are 375g with batch codes 104709563, 10480953 or 10490953 and a best before November 2021.

The warning, issued by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), said: “This product has been found to contain pieces of plastic which makes the product unsafe to eat.”

Customers have been advised to not eat the product, and instead return it to the Aldi store it was purchased from for a full refund.

The recall notice, set to go on display in stores, says: “Our supplier is recalling this product due to the possible presence of plastic.”

It adds: “We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.”