Coldest April night in Scotland in eight years recorded in the Highlands

The coldest April night in eight years was recorded in the Highlands overnight, with freezing conditions expected to continue this week.

The temperature dropped to a shivering -9.4C at Tulloch Bridge in Strathspey.

That stands as the coldest April night since 2013.

Braemar registered a low of -8.7C, while Altnaharra in the Highlands plunged to -8.2C.

Snow continued to fall in some parts of Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen this morning, with icy road conditions reported between Fraserburgh and Peterhead.

Over the weekend, the weather continued to be very unpredictable with snow showers sandwiched between sunny spells on both Saturday and Sunday.

Dry weather this week

This week, the Met Office has predicted dry and settled weather over the next few days, however, it will remain cold, with the mercury dropping below zero overnight tonight and tomorrow.

Widespread frost is also expected tonight.

Warmer weather is due to hit the north-east later on in the week, with the sun finally making a proper spring appearance.

Met Office spokeswoman Nicola Maxie revealed that the forecast in the region would change for the better from Thursday, with more average April temperatures expected.

She said: “As we go through the week, we move into a more southerly airflow and this means that temperatures are likely to increase slightly.

Here is the Monday afternoon forecast Scattered showers in the south and west Mostly dry with sunny spells elsewhere

“Temperatures will go from 6C, 7C and 8Cs at the start of the week to double figures from Thursday or Friday onwards and this will happen across the area.

“Dry, warmer currents of air will cause this, with the change in airflow having the most impact.

“The temperatures will move to become more average for this time of year, with 10C the average temperature for April.”

No freezing weather expected after this week

The freezing weather is not predicted to return this spring, with the mercury remaining close or in double figures towards the end of April and into May.

Night times will remain fairly cold, especially if the sun has been out all day with no clouds blocking its view.

More snow coming to the region was not ruled out completely by the Met Office, but the chance is very low.