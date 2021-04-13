VIDEO: Emergency services called to burning car in north-east town

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fire crews were called to tackle a car fire in Portlethen this evening.

One appliance from Atlens was deployed to the blaze on Ash Place at 8.15pm and quickly had the fire under control.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed the crew had left the scene before 9pm and there were no reports of injuries.

Pictures taken from the quiet residential street show a white Honda Civic engulfed in flames close to a house.

However, the fire service confirmed there was no damage to the property.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.