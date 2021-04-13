Tuesday, April 13th 2021 Show Links
VIDEO: Emergency services called to burning car in north-east town

by Annie Butterworth
April 13, 2021, 8:59 pm Updated: April 13, 2021, 9:28 pm

Fire crews were called to tackle a car fire in Portlethen this evening.

One appliance from Atlens was deployed to the blaze on Ash Place at 8.15pm and quickly had the fire under control.

A spokeswoman for the fire service confirmed the crew had left the scene before 9pm and there were no reports of injuries.

Fire crews rushed to the scene shortly after 8.15pm and quickly extinguished the inferno.

Pictures taken from the quiet residential street show a white Honda Civic engulfed in flames close to a house.

However, the fire service confirmed there was no damage to the property.

The incident happened on Ash Place in the town.

Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow.