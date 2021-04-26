Man stabbed after confronting drug users finds himself in court

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man who was stabbed after confronting drug users outside his flat has ended up in court charged with assault.

Barry Laing, 44, had been plagued by issues with drug addicts and dealers using the communal stairwell of his block of flats on John Street in Aberdeen.

On January 10 last year, Laing encountered a male and female on the landing separating their drugs on a window sill and confronted them.