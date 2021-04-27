Man in court for second time over alleged online murder plot

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

An Aberdeen man has appeared in court for a second time in connection with an alleged online murder plot.

Brian McLeod, 65, was arrested on Friday, April 16, by officers investigating online activity, and was charged with conspiracy to murder.

He has now appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for the second time over the matter, facing a single charge of conspiracy.

It is understood the charge relates to an allegation of conspiracy to murder.

No further details of the case have been disclosed.

McLeod, whose general address was given in court documents as Aberdeen, did not enter a plea during the hearing.

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service confirmed McLeod was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

No date has been set for his next appearance over the matter.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 65-year-old man has been arrested and charged following an investigation into online activity originating in the Aberdeen area.”