North-east candidate profiles: Aberdeenshire East

Voters will go to the polls in Aberdeenshire East to decide who they want as their next MSP.

The seat was created in 2011 and has been held by the SNP ever since, first by Alex Salmond and then by Gillian Martin since 2016.

Aberdeenshire East contains key towns such as Inverurie and Ellon, and four candidates will battle it out to win the right to represent the seat at Holyrood.

Here are the four people hoping to win your votes.

Gillian Martin – SNP

Age: 52

Home: I was brought up in Newburgh but I now live in Newmachar.

Occupation: MSP for Aberdeenshire East for last five years and previously a college lecturer and worked in the oil and gas sector in communications and training.

Previous political experience: Apart from the five years as an MSP, I was a founder member of Women for Independence.

Key issue: It will be getting the economy back on track after the pandemic and specifically ensuring a just transition from a high-carbon economy to one where we can successfully redeploy people to create the green energy of the future. The north-east should continue to be the energy capital of Scotland – but that energy has to be a mix, and those jobs have to be more stable than they have been recently. We will also need to ensure that our young people have opportunities in the area, so skills, education and training must be at the heart of everything we do.

Best quality: I never presume I know everything. I listen to folk. They usually have the answers.

Worst quality: I have a reputation for being messy, but I feel tidiness is overrated, and anything else is more important than dusting.

Message to voters: The SNP has a good record in this area. We’ve invested more than ever in infrastructure that is better connecting the area like the AWPR and the doubling of rail services as well as providing access to superfast broadband. We’ve funded the building of more new schools, health facilities and affordable housing than any other government. We don’t just make promises, we get things done, and we are the party that can be trusted to take us to recovery out of the pandemic. I’ve proved that I work extremely hard for my constituents and have got results for our area, but I’ve more to do, and I’d like the chance to achieve it for us.

Stewart Whyte – Conservative

Age: 50

Home: Westhill

Occupation: Aberdeenshire secondary school teacher

Previous Political Experience: Founded and led Better Together north-east Scotland

Key issue: Jobs and the economy as we recover from the pandemic

Best quality: Caring

Worst quality: Working up to the deadline

Message to voters: My focus is standing up for Aberdeenshire; we will end the SNP’s funding bias against the north-east which will see our schools, roads and health services receiving a significant increase in funding. Education needs to change, our young people and teachers deserve better. I am excited that we will pursue the return of railways to Ellon and Mintlaw.

I will work to safeguard Turriff Hospital and to increase GP funding to aid recruitment and local services. 86% of Scotland’s people voted in the Independence Referendum; the result was clear, it is time the result was respected.

The furlough and the vaccination schemes have been a great success but, we must prioritise jobs and the economy during the recovery. The north-east’s economy is fragile and our area needs focus and attention from Edinburgh.

Graeme Downie – Labour

Age: 40

Home: Originally from Edinburgh

Job: Small Business owner

Political Experience: First time as a candidate but my job is in communications and campaigning so been doing that with different charities and businesses for 20 years.

Key Issue: Providing opportunities for young people after the pandemic and helping them meet their own goals and aspirations.

Best Quality: Tenacious, dedicated, hard-working

Worst quality: Sometimes talking too much!

Message to Voters: The focus in Aberdeenshire East for the next Parliament must be post-pandemic recovery, focussed on providing fairer services for all and better opportunities for young people. We can do this by adapting the skills in the oil and gas and agricultural sector and helping small businesses in towns and villages.

Conrad Wood – Liberal Democrat

Age: 35

Home: Aberdeen

Occupation: Engineer in the oil and gas industry

Political Experience: I am a first-time parliamentary candidate but have previously represented 500 co-workers as a two-term member nominated pension trustee.

Key Issue: Recovery from the pandemic by focusing on improving mental health services, rebuilding our world-class education, winning a fair deal for NHS Grampian and creating green jobs.

Best quality: Collaboration – I want to work together to improve our local services.

Worst quality: Thoroughness – I will refuse to make a statement without the facts to back it up.

Message to voters: We need to put recovery first, not be distracted by past divisions. Vote for me to focus on mental health, education, NHS Grampian and green jobs.