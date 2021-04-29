Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

The north and north-east will experience weather of “mixed fortunes” ahead of May Day weekend.

Tomorrow marks the first weekend of hospitality restrictions easing after four long months of lockdown.

It is the most significant easing of lockdown rules this year, with people able to enjoy more freedoms than before.

And with May Day weekend around the corner, people will be keen to catch up over a pint.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said the outlook for the next four days is one of “mixed fortunes”.

Want to know what the weather has in store for us this Bank Holiday weekend? Here's Alex with all the details 👇 pic.twitter.com/7xjtHokiy0 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 29, 2021

Friday

Mr Dewhurst said: “There will be a chilly start to the day tomorrow, with patchy frost first thing in the morning.

“There will be some sun and scattered showers. There could be heavy rain and there’s a risk of hail in some of those showers.”

On higher ground, at around 300m to 400m, people could see snow.

A maximum high temperature of 8C (46F) is expected for the day, and “going to feel quite chilly”.

By tomorrow evening, there will be more patchy frost.

Saturday into Monday

Saturday morning brings some spells of scattered showers and some hail.

The cold, bright and showery weather will continue through Saturday, with another high of 8C (46F) forecasted.

There will be overnight frosts from Saturday into Sunday morning.

Another high of 8C (46F) is expected, with a low of 3C (37F).

The wet weather will continue into Monday, with rain spreading in a northeast direction.

Mr Dewhurst added: “It’s likely it will turn windier with some rain developing.”

Another high of 8C (46F) is expected, with a low of 5C (41F).