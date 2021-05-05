Something went wrong - please try again later.

A man has appeared in court for a second time on an attempted murder charge after a 45-year-old was stabbed in the neck.

Emergency services rushed to Gairsay Road in Aberdeen in the early hours of April 23 after a 45-year-old man sustained serious injuries during a “disturbance” in the area.

The man, understood to have sustained a stab wound to his neck, was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary by ambulance but has since been discharged.

Last week, Andrew Wallace appeared in private at Aberdeen Sheriff Court in connection with the matter.

And he has now appeared for a second time over the incident.

Wallace, 46, faced the same three charges as during his first appearance, including assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement, danger of life and attempted murder.

He also faced charges of being in possession of an article with a blade or point, and of attempting to defeat the ends of justice.

Wallace, of Aberdeen, made no plea and was remanded in custody while the case against him was fully committed.

No date has been set for his next appearance.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “Around 12.20am on Friday, April 23 2021, police were called after a 45-year-old man was seriously injured during a disturbance in Gairsay Road, Aberdeen.

“He was taken by ambulance to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where he was treated and has since been discharged.”