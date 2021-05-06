Strip club fight: Dancer straddled and punched ‘jealous’ colleague

A strip club dancer has admitted straddling and punching a “jealous” colleague in a naked rammy.
Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard Nycherene Whitehorne lunged at the woman at Silhouettes on Bridge Street, where they both worked as dancers, after her victim became jealous of her success in the business.
The 40-year-old even presented a pair of scissors at her victim during the scuffle, with the woman fighting back by swinging a high-heeled shoe.
