Low numbers of pupils missing school due to Covid-19 in the north-east – but Moray figures buck the trend

The number of Aberdeen and Shire pupils absent from school due to Covid-19 has continued to be low since schools returned from their Easter break.

According to figures from Public Health Scotland for May 4, 0.4% of youngsters in Aberdeenshire were off, with 0.3% of pupils missing school in Aberdeen City on April 30.

However, the picture is not the same across the rest of the north.

In Moray numbers are slightly higher, with 3% of pupils missing school due to Covid-19 related reasons.

Currently Moray has recorded the highest Covid-19 infection rate in Scotland, a fact which is reflected in the school absences.

On May 4, a total of 328 pupils in the region missed class due to Covid-19 related illness or were self-isolating after coming into contact with the virus.

Meanwhile in the Highlands and Islands the percentage of pupils missing school because of the virus was 1.1%.

In the Western Isles, there were no Covid-19 absences.

As of April 30, in Aberdeenshire a total of 93 youngsters missed school because they either developed symptoms or had to self-isolate.

In Aberdeen there were 73 students.

Councillor M. Taqueer Malik, Aberdeen City Council’s education operational delivery vice-convener, said: “All of our schools, including our secondary schools have worked tirelessly, since the pandemic first took effect over a year ago, in making sure that our classrooms are safe for our pupils, whose safety is our top priority.

“In common with all Scottish Local Authorities, Aberdeen City Council’s education service has followed to the letter the published Scottish Government guidance to ensure a safe return to school buildings for all pupils.

“This has resulted in individual risk assessments and plans for each school setting appropriate to the specific school building with guidance and training to both staff and to ensure everyone knows their role in maintaining safety across school populations within the national guidelines.

“Our planning and diligence has gone a long way to ensuring that only small number of pupils have absented since secondary schools returned.”

Other local authorities have welcomed the low numbers following the return of pupils after the Easter break, but stressed the need not to become complacent.

A Highland Council spokesperson said: “We have noticed a healthy attendance of our children and young people across our Highland schools since our return after Easter.

“A large amount of work has been ongoing in our schools to make sure they are as safe as possible.

“We regularly communicate with parents, staff, and pupils on changes in national guidance and adhere to all the safety measures necessary.”