Rising comedy star Jamali Maddix is set to bring his brand new show King Crud to Aberdeen.

Best known for his appearances on Taskmaster and Frankie Boyle’s New World Order, Jamali’s Kid Crud show draws upon the issues of morality and justice. In addition to tackling universal issues, the comedian will also talk about his personal growth.

Jamali’s most recent tour was cut short due to the ongoing pandemic, however, the funnyman is now looking forward to entertaining Aberdeen audiences on Saturday, February 5, 2022.

He will be appearing at The Lemon Tree.

Doug Taylor, of local promoter Mint Of Montrose, said he was delighted to announce more comedy shows for the following year.

He added: “We are thrilled to add Jamali Maddix to our line-up of shows in 2022.

“His Lemon Tree gig will be a dynamite night of comedy and a great way to kick off our 2022 programme in the city.

“We’ve already announced big-name shows at The Tivoli for Reginald D Hunter, Henning Wehn, Rich Hall, Count Arthur Strong, Gary Delaney, Mark Watson, Fern Brady, Nish Kumar and Bridget Christie.

“Rest assured we’re working hard on more exciting announcements coming soon for Aberdeen’s comedy fans who we know are desperate to get back laughing in a room again.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased here.

Jamali is also recognisable from appearances on Live At The Apollo, 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Dara O Briain’s Go 8 Bit and other popular shows.

The English stand-up comedian also created the critically acclaimed series Hate Thy Neighbor for Vice.

The show, which saw Jamali explore rising racial tensions in Britain and Europe and travel to America’s toughest prisons, became the channel’s highest-rated show globally.