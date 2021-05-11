Timetable to be set out for removal of Aberdeen Spaces for People measures

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A timetable for the removal of Aberdeen’s Spaces for People measures could be set out next month in line with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

In the early stages of the pandemic, Aberdeen City Council put in place a socio-economic rescue plan to address the immediate impact of lockdown and subsequent restrictions.

Part of that involved the introduction of physical distancing measures under the Spaces for People initiative.

The scheme involved widening pavements and introducing cycle lanes using ring-fenced funding from the sustainable transport agency Sustrans.

It also included the introduction of outdoor seating areas connected to hospitality businesses.

The socio-economic rescue plan was discussed by the council’s city growth and resources committee today.

Convener Douglas Lumsden submitted a motion to the committee highlighting the fact Aberdeen, along with the rest of Scotland, could be in level one restrictions on June 7.

His motion asked councillors to approve a report to next month’s committee setting out a timescale for the removal of the measures.

Mr Lumsden said: “All we are trying to do [with the rescue plan] is try everything we can to help business and licensed traders and get them back up and running.

“I think we should leave no stone unturned as we try to help businesses through this pandemic.

“We have to listen to what public health colleagues are saying.”

The motion was approved by the committee.