A disqualified motorcyclist, dubbed “not the sharpest tool in the box”, found himself back in court after not realising his ban also applied to cars.

Andrew Bowyer, known as Thomson, appeared in the dock at Aberdeen Sheriff Court for sentencing after previously pleading guilty over the matter.

The 50-year-old admitted driving a car while disqualified on Gairsay Drive, Aberdeen, on March 1.

And Bowyer further admitted driving without insurance.

Sentence had been deferred for a court-ordered social work report to be prepared, but Bowyer has now appeared for sentencing.

Mitigation

Defence agent Graham Morrison, representing Bowyer, told the court: “The explanation that he’s given to the social worker is indeed true.

“He’d been disqualified for an incident that occurred when he was riding a motorcycle.

“He’d be the first to admit he’s not the sharpest tool in the box, and got the idea that that wouldn’t disqualify him from driving a car.”

Sentence

Sheriff Morag McLaughlin handed Bowyer, whose address was given in court papers as Fairies Knowe, Bucksburn, an 18-month driving ban.

She also imposed a curfew for four months, restricting Bowyer to his home address between certain hours.