Up to half of north-east residents failing to attend Covid vaccine appointments

Up to half of north-east residents given Covid-19 vaccine appointments are not turning up, health bosses have revealed.

The rollout, which began in December, has seen high uptake rates and the vast majority of those in priority groups have now had both doses.

However, with the second phase – delivering the jag to all adults under the age of 50 – now under way, NHS Grampian say they are seeing an increase in the number of people not turning up.