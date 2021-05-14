Saturday, May 15th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Up to half of north-east residents failing to attend Covid vaccine appointments

By Jamie Hall and David Proctor
May 14, 2021, 12:00 pm Updated: May 14, 2021, 1:48 pm
© Chris Sumner / DCT MediaThe vaccine centre at P&J Live.
The vaccine centre at P&J Live.

Up to half of north-east residents given Covid-19 vaccine appointments are not turning up, health bosses have revealed.

The rollout, which began in December, has seen high uptake rates and the vast majority of those in priority groups have now had both doses.

However, with the second phase – delivering the jag to all adults under the age of 50 – now under way, NHS Grampian say they are seeing an increase in the number of people not turning up.

