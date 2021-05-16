Aberdeen man ordered to chop down huge hedge that blocked neighbour’s satellite TV signal

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen man has been ordered to chop down a 36ft hedge after neighbours complained it was blocking their TV signal.

Fed-up residents on King’s Gate said the leylandii belonging to company director Robert Shand, 77, made their lives a misery.

Richard Abraham teamed up with fellow neighbours to seek a legal remedy to their woes.

High hedge law

They attempted to use high hedge legislation to have the shrubbery cut down to size, but were left dismayed when Aberdeen City Council rejected the move last year.