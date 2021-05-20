Drink driving chef who downed six pints before crashing into two cars banned from road

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An Aberdeen chef who downed six pints before losing control of his car and crashing it into two others has been banned from the road.

Maciej Lewandowski decided to get behind the wheel while more than three times the legal limit because he wanted to get away from his home following an argument with his brother.

In doing so, on August 21, 2020, he crashed into two parked vehicles on Torry’s Balnagask Road and tried to drive off when approached by nearby police officers.