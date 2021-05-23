Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Work to restore an ornate granite fountain, which was run dry and missing pieces for years, could soon be under way.

The historic fount in Victoria Park was gifted to the citizens of Aberdeen by the Granite Polishers And Master Builders

But it has fallen into such disrepair it has been placed on the Buildings At Risk Register.

Volunteers working under the Friends Of Victoria And Westburn Park think it will cost around £150,000 to make the octagonal fountain – B-listed for its Greek Revival motifs – work once again.

The ornamental water feature consists of 14 types of granite, including from nearby Rubislaw, Corrennie, Kemnay and Peterhead.

And chairman of the friends of the park body, community councillor Peter Stephen, says a near £40,000 grant from Aberdeen’s Common Good Fund should take their fundraising efforts over the line.

However, work remains ongoing to have all the funding they have been promised, from multiple sources, signed off.

Repair bills for the one-time Rosemount favourite were revised in 2019, having previously been estimated at £250,000.

Mr Stephen said: “The fountain a fabulous landmark and this project is something we have been looking forward to getting on with for years – since the formation of the group seven years ago.

“One of our biggest trials has been finding funding to get it back in working order.

“It’s one of the most beautiful fountains we have in Aberdeen and for it to lie neglected and unused for as many years as it has is shame.

“We are now at the point of signing for money for the fountain, that’s an ongoing process.

“It’s looking good for the future if we can get all these bits of paper signed, the Ts crossed and Is dotted, we will get this fountain up and running.

“It is the 150th year of the park, so it would be grand to do it this year.”

The park was acquired by the city authority in 1871 and the fountain, designed seven years later by Aberdeen architect John Bridgeford Pirie, was nearly placed elsewhere in Union Terrace Gardens.

Pirie was also the draughtsman behind many of the ornate granite buildings around his home in the city’s Hamilton Place – and the Victoria Park water feature, one of his earlier works, features many themes – such as stylised Greek flowers, anthemion and paterae bowls – also found in their designs.

He was also responsible for the Gothic churches at Queen’s Cross in Aberdeen and Fraserburgh South.

£150,000 bill to bring Aberdeen’s ‘deteriorated’ Victoria Park fountain back to former splendour

So far, the friends of the park volunteers have collected just shy of £100,000 and fundraising remains ongoing.

But the sum is enough to dismantle the granite landmark, with a view to re-piping its innards and replacing the electrics.

A number of granite bowls, which sit atop the lowest of four tiers, have gone missing as it fell into disrepair.

© PA

Mr Stephen added: “The money we have will pay for the refurbishment and rejuvenation of the fountain.

“The basin it sits in will also need to be made watertight as it one of the problems, leading to it being switched off and never turned back on, was that it leaked a bit.”

However, he said, further donations were needed to pay to replace spalling on the concrete work.

Register For Scotland inspectors, after assessing the state of the tired monument in March 2019, said: “External inspection found it disused and showing some signs of deterioration.

“There is some missing mortar with cracking and minimal chipping of masonry.

“It is in overall fair condition but should be moved to the At Risk Register.”