Aberdeen Cyrenians urgently seeking volunteers to reopen donation point

An Aberdeen homelessness charity is desperately appealing for volunteers to help reopen its donation point.

Aberdeen Cyrenians, who received recognition for supporting people affected by homelessness, violence and domestic abuse during the pandemic, urgently needs volunteers to accept donations at its drop-off point in Union Glen.

The warehouse space opened in November, and allows the charity to store donations of food, clothing, toiletries and other essential items to support people experiencing hardship.

However, it was closed due to lockdown – and will remain so unless volunteers come forward.

Emma Bellu, fundraising and communications manager, said: “We’re hoping it will be in the next few weeks but we just need to make sure that we have the manpower. There are loads of people who are keen to donate to us, which is great, but we also need to make sure we don’t get overwhelmed.

“At the moment we’re very very fortunate that we get a lot of donations from the public, so the main help that we need at the moment is with organising the donations. Whether that’s sorting them, accepting donations from the public or arranging bags and parcels for when we need to hand them out to service users.”

The donations are quarantined before being handed to service users, and can provide the city’s most vulnerable with everyday essential items.

While it remains closed, the charity is unable to take donations and good quality items may be going to waste instead of helping those who need it most.

Find out more about volunteering on the charity’s website.