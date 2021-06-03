Lord Provost: Rubislaw Quarry a superior training spot for astronauts than 50m Cornwall pool

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

It has gone from the biggest man-made hole in Europe to a popular destination for canoeists, but could the future of Rubislaw Quarry lie in space travel?

One man is not ruling out the possibility: Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett.

When news broke yesterday about plans for a £150million astronaut training facility to be built in Cornwall, featuring a pool that could drop future space explorers to a world-record depth of 50 metres (164ft), there was just one question on Mr Crockett’s lips.

Only 50 metres?

First opened in the 18th century, Rubislaw Quarry’s deepest point is around 142 metres (465ft) below the surface, putting Cornwall’s Blue Abyss – promoted by Major Tim Peake – to shame.

Inter-granite-ary craft

Mr Crockett said: “The British astronaut [Major Peake] is promoting what he is saying will be the deepest pool in Britain.

“While it may be with some sophistications, it’s a puddle compared to the Rubislaw Quarry.

“It’s an awful, awful lot deeper than his pool. I think, from memory, it’s about three times deeper.

“If they’re serious about going deep, then I’m sure we would welcome them to come to Aberdeen.”

The lord provost pointed out the Granite City is no stranger to astronauts, with Nasa paying a number of visits from 2015 onwards to promote STEM subjects to local students.

Tim Peake himself will be stepping on the stage at Aberdeen Music Hall in March next year, as part of a speaking tour around the UK.

Whether he will be recreating his time on the International Space Station by taking the plunge into the quarry remains to be seen.