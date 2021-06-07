Police appeal for owners of stolen bicycles to come forward

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for the owners of stolen bicycles to come forward and help identify bikes recovered during Operation Armour.

After recovering a large number of stolen bicycles, officers are hoping to reunite them with their owners.

The operation’s success comes after police warnings that bicycle theft is becoming more common.

Wanting to crackdown on would-be bike thieves several initiatives have been launched by the police in recent months.

Having received a large volume of replies and inquiries into the bikes secured during Operation Armour, officers are asking that people come forward only if they suspect any of the bikes are theirs.

You can see pictures of all of the recovered bikes here.