New Aberdeen Taco Bell drive-thru gives away 100 free treats in under an hour

A new Taco Bell drive-thru opened today in Aberdeen, and it was a buzzing hive of excitement.

Operating from the Haudagain Retail Park, the new Taco Bell drive-thru is already proving popular as cars queue up outside, delivery drivers wait patiently and customers fill the tables.

Earlier today the Mexican eatery had announced that the first 100 customers visiting their newest branch would be able to enjoy free cinnamon twists.

Jerzy Jajdel, restaurant manager, explained that it took less than an hour for the lucky 100 guests to claim their sweet treat.

He said: “There is car, after car, after car right now – it doesn’t stop. It took 50 minutes until we had the 100 customers, but we didn’t stop so some other people arriving are still receiving cinnamon twists for free.”

© SNS Group

Although the restaurant has been busy all day, Mr Jajdel said that most of the business is coming through the drive-thru and home delivery.

“It’s going smoothly, but it is crazy busy,” he added. “Lots of cars are approaching at the same time. I’ve loved it.”

The drive-thru and 32-seat restaurant will be open seven days a week from 10.30am to 11pm.