Thursday, June 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

‘A huge fall from grace’: Lawyer in the dock after embezzling £12,500 from clients

By Danny McKay
June 9, 2021, 5:52 pm Updated: June 10, 2021, 10:58 am
© DCT MediaLouise Sutherland.
Louise Sutherland.

An Aberdeen solicitor found herself in the dock today after embezzling more than £12,000 from clients’ accounts to keep her husband’s struggling firm afloat.

Louise Sutherland – also known as Murray – swindled the money by creating false invoices for work which was neither required nor carried out while employed by Graeme Murray & Co Solicitors in Aberdeen.

The 60-year-old embezzled  £12,547.49

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe