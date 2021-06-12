A jealous ex-boyfriend attacked his former partner’s new lover after finding them in bed together.

Andrew Bullamore entered his ex’s house uninvited to find the couple in a “state of undress” before raining down repeated blows on his male victim.

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how the 25-year old then seized the man and threw him out the house.

Bullamore’s former partner – who had ended the relationship three months prior – then called the police, who arrested Bullamore and took him into custody.

The victim returned to the property later in the day to find Bullamore had cut his trainers and laces to pieces.

Found ex in bed with new lover

Fiscal depute Dylan Middleton told the court how Bullamore had entered the property using his own key during the early morning and had found the couple in bed.

The victim was left with injuries to his head, ear and chest as a result of the assault.

Bullamore – who has been in custody since February 24, when the offences took place – pleaded guilty to two charges of assault and of causing fear and alarm.

Defence solicitor Andrew Ormiston revealed that the relationship between Bullamore and his former partner had ended in December 2020 but she would sometimes message him.

He added: “He had received a message the night before suggesting that she might have hurt herself and when he turned up the next morning of course he found them in bed together in a state of undress.

“He is remorseful for his actions.”

Attacker suffered ‘blood rush’

Sheriff Richard McFarlane said he accepted Bullamore had experienced a “blood rush” as there was “some provocation” for the attack.

He added: “You have demonstrated remorse for the current offences in the appropriate way and you have accepted your responsibility.

“It is appropriate to deal with this in a way that will give you your liberty today and I do that in the understanding that you have had almost four-and-a-half months in custody.

“But it’s been worthwhile in a perverse sense because it means I can take a more lenient view on this.”

Sheriff McFarlane sentenced Bullamore, of Castleton Park, Aberdeen, to a 12-month community payback order, a six-month restriction of liberty order and 50 hours unpaid work.