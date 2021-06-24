Serial thief jailed for ‘shoplifting on an industrial scale’

A serial thief who shoplifted “on an industrial scale” at businesses across the north-east has been jailed.

Kyle Torliefson travelled across Aberdeenshire stealing bottles of top quality whisky, gin, champagne and perfumes in November 2020.

The 30-year old’s shoplifting spree cost businesses nearly £2,400 and none of the items have been recovered.

He hit Co-op shops in Ellon, Newmachar, Pitmedden, Aboyne and Alford and a chemist in Ellon.

Committed offences while on bail

Aberdeen Sheriff Court heard how at one branch Torliefson managed to steal more than £450 of “high-quality alcohol”, while at Rowlands Pharmacy in Ellon he made off with £700 in designer perfume.

He committed all of the offences while on bail and is currently in HMP Grampian.

Fiscal depute Ross Canning told the court that on a number of occasions the thefts were only noticed later by staff when they watched the CCTV and saw Torliefson putting the bottles in a bag and walking out of the store.

Defence solicitor Paul Barnett said his client had a “very poor record for offences relating to shoplifting”.

He added: “The court will perhaps not be surprised to hear that he has a longstanding problem with substance misuse.”

Mr Barnett said Torliefson’s addiction problem had “spiralled out of control” but added that his client was “making the most of his time in custody and is on a drug reduction programme.”

He added: “Mr Torliefson is philosophical about the outcome today and knows his options are limited.”

‘Shoplifting on an industrial scale’

Handing down his sentence, Sheriff Eric Brown described Torliefson’s actions as “shoplifting on an industrial scale”.

He added: “Your offences took place in small towns around Aberdeenshire and you already have a very bad record for shoplifting.

“Your sentence takes into account the nature of your offences and your very extensive shoplifting record.”

Sheriff Brown sentenced Torliefson to eight months in prison backdated to June 8.