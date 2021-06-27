A north-east lifeboat crew has come to the aid of an injured teenager at the coast of Porthlethen.

Stonehaven lifeboat team was called to the incident on Sunday evening after a 14-year-old boy slipped at the rocks and hurt his ankle.

The teenager was out on a walk with his friends in an inaccessible part of the coastline, just south of Aberdeen.

The Stonehaven inshore boat Jamie Hunter was launched just after 5.30pm to help with the incident, while a coastguard team also attended.

The volunteer crew found the boy and recovered him onto the Atlantic 85 lifeboat, before bringing him to safety at Old Portlethen harbour.

He was then carried by the lifeboat and coastguard teams to an ambulance crew for treatment.

Kenny Jones, RNLI helm for Stonehaven’s lifeboat, has urged people taking advantage of the good weather to be aware of the dangers and risks of their actions.

He said: “The good weather over the weekend brought a lot of people out to enjoy being in, on and around the water.

“However accidents can and do happen, and you should always be aware of risks and potential dangers of what you plan to do, and think about how you can reduce these risks.

“The lad was in an inaccessible part of our coastline when he slipped and damaged his ankle, and was lucky he was with his friends.

“When he found he couldn’t walk on his ankle, his friends – quite rightly – raised the alarm by calling the coastguard.

“After the crew administered first aid, he was carried on the stretcher to the boat. He was in good spirits and we were quickly at Old Portlethen harbour where we were met by the coastguard teams.

“He’ll have had quite a fright but we are here to help, and we’re glad that it was another successful rescue for the RNLI.”

He added: “If you see anyone in difficulty, or get into difficulty yourself round the coast, you should call the coastguard on 999 or 112.”