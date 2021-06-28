Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan accused of money laundering

Former Aberdeen star Shay Logan has been arrested and charged in connection with money laundering offences.

Officers questioned the 33-year-old footballer at a police station earlier this month before he was released.

The Manchester-born right-back, who made almost 300 appearances for the Dons before leaving at the end of last season, was arrested in Aberdeen on June 17.

It is understood the charge relates to the Proceeds of Crime Act.

In a statement, Police Scotland said: “A 33-year-old man was arrested at an address in Aberdeen on Thursday, June 17 in connection with alleged money laundering offences.

“He was subsequently charged and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

Last year Logan launched his own plumbing and heating business and qualified as a gas engineer, however it is understood the alleged offences are not in any way related to this business.

Logan could not be reached for comment.