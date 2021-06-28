Caley Thistle awaiting results of PCR tests after cancelling friendly against Brora Rangers as Covid-19 precaution

Caley Thistle have taken the decision to cancel their friendly against Brora Rangers tomorrow night as a Covid-19 precaution.

The move came after some players returned positive lateral flow tests ahead of Caley Jags’ scheduled trip to Dudgeon Park.

Given many of Caley Jags’ players share accommodation, that has resulted in a number having to self-isolate while those who have recorded positive tests await the results of more reliable PCR tests.

Although Inverness still had enough players to field a team against Brora, the club have taken the precautionary measure to cancel the match.

No club staff other than players have been affected by the situation, with Inverness confident of fulfilling all further fixtures.

A Caley Thistle club statement said: “Inverness Caledonian Thistle can confirm that tomorrow’s pre-season friendly against Brora Rangers has been cancelled due to a COVID related incident at the club.

“The club is cooperating fully with the appropriate authorities and will continue to follow our COVID protocols to the highest order.

“The club will be making no further comment at this time.”

Inverness – whose Caledonian Stadium is being used as a vaccination centre – have been in contact with NHS Highland with a view to getting their entire team jagged against Covid-19.

The move would help to promote the health body’s drive to improve the take-up of the vaccine among 18-40 year olds.

Brora were notified of Inverness’ intention to cancel the fixture yesterday morning, with both clubs looking to build up their preparations for the Premier Sports Cup which begins next month.

Highland League champions Brora play their first competitive fixture of the new campaign away to Montrose on Saturday, July 10, with Inverness first in action three days later at home to Peterhead on Tuesday, July 13.

Brora manager Steven Mackay is hopeful his side will face no further disruption, with their next scheduled fixture against Orkney in Kirkwall this weekend.

Mackay said: “It will probably be too short notice to get anything else arranged this week.

“We have a friendly arranged against Orkney on Saturday, but that area has got quite a few outbreaks so I don’t know how feasible it will be to do.

“We are needing a game because the Premier Sports Cup is not far away now.

“I think we are going to have this for the next few weeks. It’s going to be in our society and in our world, but hopefully once most people if not everyone is vaccinated we can move on from it.”