The investigation into the death of an 88-year-old woman, whose body lay undiscovered in her Aberdeen home for 12 years, has been formally closed.

Experts have concluded “no further investigation is required” after Christina Malley was found at an address in Cove’s Allison Close.

The discovery of Mrs Malley’s body February 25 was only made after she failed to show up for a Covid-19 vaccination. When asked where she was, her husband said she was abroad.

An initial police investigation into the circumstances determined that her death was not being treated as suspicious.

However, a further inquiry directed by the Scottish Fatalities Investigation Unit (SFIU) was carried out.

Now the Crown Office has confirmed it has considered the case and come to the conclusion no further investigation is needed.

‘The family have been informed’

A spokeswoman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The Procurator Fiscal received a report in connection with the death of an 88-year-old woman.

“After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, it was concluded that no further investigation is required.

“The family have been informed of this decision.”

Following the police investigation, a spokeswoman said: “The investigation in relation to the circumstances surrounding the death of the woman has concluded and her death is not being treated as suspicious.

“No person has been arrested or charged in connection with this investigation.”

Forensics officers carried out a thorough examination of the property where Mrs Malley’s body was discovered and tests were carried out to determine how long ago she passed away.

The house on Allison Close was boarded up following the incident.

The tragic case – first reported by the Evening Express – was described as “heartbreaking” by local and national politicians.

‘A tragic example of someone who has fallen through the net’

Scottish Conservative north-east MSP, and shadow justice secretary, Liam Kerr had called for a national loneliness awareness campaign and had raised the issue in the Scottish Parliament.

And First Minister Nicola Sturgeon had backed calls for a nationwide loneliness campaign to help combat social isolation.

Mr Kerr said today: “This has been an absolutely heartbreaking case which has struck a chord with people from across the north-east.

“The situation around this ordeal highlights the impact grief can have on our most vulnerable behind closed doors.

“It is a tragic example of someone who has fallen through the net and this should act as another wake-up call to the serious issues surrounding loneliness in our communities.

“Now the incident has been fully scrutinised, it is time to put words into action and implement a national loneliness campaign.

“This is something I will continue to push the Scottish Government on so it becomes a reality.

“Too many people are suffering in silence and need more support than they are currently getting.”

Charity Age Scotland had called on people to look out for elderly people in their communities highlighting that isolation among older people was a growing issue with tens of thousands of people going days or even weeks without a friendly call or visit.