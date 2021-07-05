Dad stole £750 bike from stairwell – but can’t remember a thing about it

A drunk father who cannot remember stealing a pushbike during an early-morning theft from an Aberdeen stairwell has been given a curfew for the next eight months.

Patryk Pogodzinski took the £750 bike from a stairwell in Merkland Lane on Saturday, May 1, after having first scoping out the scene.

The 26-year-old, can’t remember doing any of that – but was caught on a neighbour’s CCTV doorbell recording.

When the bike’s owner alerted police to the CCTV they were able to identify the dad-of-one right away.

Visited stairwell twice

Fiscal depute Victoria Kerr told Aberdeen Sheriff Court: “The bicycle owner watched the footage and saw that at 7am a male entered the property and inspected the bike before leaving again.

“He returned at 7.30am, took possession of the bike and left the premises with it. The bike owner called the police to report the theft and when they viewed the CCTV they were able to identify the accused.”

A warrant for his arrest was granted, and when police visited his home in Formartine Drive to seize the bike and his clothing, Podogzinski was found to be breaching an existing curfew.

‘Turned up sensible and sober’

His defence solicitor Graham Morrison told the court that alcohol had played a part in the incident but, to his credit, his client had turned up “sensible and sober”.

“Alcohol has been an issue with him for quite a number of years,” Mr Morrison added. “When things aren’t going his way he loses himself by drinking too much. He has little recollection of what he did.”

Mr Morrison said the reason Podogzinski was found to be in breach of his curfew was that he had been babysitting for his daughter when his ex-partner returned home and announced she had tested positive for Covid-19, meaning he had to remain at her house instead.

Sentencing

Sheriff Ian Miller said: “It was the execution of the warrant for charge one that brought to light the second charge of breaching bail condition.”

Pogodzinski, who admitted both charges, was handed a restriction of liberty order meaning he must remain within his home between 7pm and 7am for the next eight months.

Sheriff Miller said that was a direct alternative to custody.