Plans lodged to turn city-centre hotel into student accommodation to save another building lying empty

A city-centre hotel could be transformed into student accommodation under new plans submitted to the council.

Balfe Ltd has applied to the Aberdeen administration in a bid to change the use of the Travelodge hotel on Justice Mill Lane.

It was built in 2010 to meet demand for guest accommodation in the city, however the market has since been hit by the downturn in the oil and gas industry and the coronavirus pandemic.

The hotel lease will end shortly and a new occupier was sought to prevent the building from becoming vacant.

Planning documents reveal that the existing hotel rooms could be converted into 130 studio apartments with each room expected to have an en-suite bathroom, bed, desk area, kitchenette and dining area.

It is anticipated that five per cent of the accommodation will be fully accessible however the plans state that additional rooms could be converted if there is a demand for it.

Other facilities will include cinema room and gym

Other facilities expected to be created include an entrance lounge, laundry area, student lounge, cinema room, a gym and a private dining room.

A roof terrace will also be available to access from the fifth floor.

Homes for Students (HFS) has helped with the development and will take on the operation and management of the site if it gets the go-ahead.

HFS currently manages the student accommodation at Powis Place and Fraser Studios located on Causewayend.

Should the application be approved it is hoped that the building would be ready for students starting their studies in September 2022.