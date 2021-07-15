Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Haddo House awarded People’s Postcode Trust grant for music project

By Danica Ollerova
July 15, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: July 15, 2021, 3:03 pm
Haddo House
Haddo House received a grant of £8,798 for its music project.

Haddo House’s arts organisation has announced the Aberdeenshire stately home has been awarded a grant by the People’s Postcode Trust for its Song for Haddo music project.

The new grant of £8,798 has been added to the funding already committed by Udny Community Trust.

The extra funds mean the Haddo Arts project can be extended to include participation by young musicians from local academies, allowing them to join the McOpera Ensemble in a professionally mentored string orchestra and brass ensemble.

For its 10th anniversary Haddo Arts Festival, they have commissioned composer Peter Kemp and Music Co-OPERAtive Scotland (McOpera) to create a work for local primary-age singers and high school instrumentalists, mentored by McOpera professional musicians and presented in collaboration with National Trust of Scotland.

Haddo House
Peter Kemp and Music Co-OPERAtive Scotland created the music work for local schools.

Inspired by bringing people together

A Place to Play – A Haddo Oratorio is inspired by Haddo House and its ethos of using music-making to bring people together. It’s a celebration of resilience and the power of talent, imagination and creativity.

Singers from four Aberdeenshire primary schools will be joined by young musicians from the surrounding academies and their instrumental music instructors to take part in blended workshops, coaching and recording sessions with baritone Andrew McTaggart and the McOpera Ensemble.

The project will culminate in a live visit to Haddo House where – led by the guides from the National Trust of Scotland – the young people will be able to explore Haddo’s childhood haunts and its “nooks and crannies”, prior to being filmed and recorded in socially-distanced bubbles and performing alongside the professional musicians from McOpera.

Concert recorded at Haddo House

In 2020, Song for Haddo: Fables and Foibles was delivered virtually, with the young singers and musicians recording their individual contributions at home.

This year’s project, A Place to Play: A Haddo Oratorio, will be recorded live over several days at Haddo House in September and mixed into a final ensemble.

The complete performance will be broadcast as a YouTube premiere on Thursday October 14 during the 10th anniversary Haddo Arts Festival.

