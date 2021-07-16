Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Saturday, July 17th 2021
News / Aberdeen

RGU Graduations: Aberdeen graduate awarded prestigious engineering prize

By Lauren Taylor
July 16, 2021, 5:00 pm
Matthew Craig is proud to be graduating from RGU with an MEng in Mechanical Engineering
Matthew Craig is proud to be graduating from RGU with an MEng in Mechanical Engineering

An Aberdeen man who was the first of his family to go to university has graduated from RGU with a prestigious prize for his final-year project.

Matthew Craig finished school and went on to achieve a HND from Nescol in mechanical engineering. Through the degree link programme he applied to study at RGU and gained direct entry into third year.

The 24-year-old is the first member of his family to go to university, which is something he never expected to do, and now he is graduating with a MEng in Mechanical Engineering.

He is incredibly proud of his achievement, especially after winning an award for his dissertation.

He said: “The most memorable moment for me personally was being awarded the IMechE Project Prize for my individual thesis in fourth year.

“Receiving this award from an institution which represents over 120,000 mechanical engineers from around the world was obviously a huge personal achievement for me.”

There is only one prize for each institution, meaning that Mr Craig’s thesis was considered the best from all the engineering courses this year.

‘If you put in the effort you get rewarded for it’

Mr Craig decided to study at RGU because it was close to home and because of its graduate employment rate.

He believes that if you put the effort in you get rewarded for it. After receiving the prize for his thesis he had a paper published in an engineering journal.

The graduate said: “It was pretty pleasing to know that academics in the field thought that my work was good enough quality to publish.”

However, the path to success has not always been easy as the pandemic brought challenges to his learning experience.

He commented: “Studying during the pandemic wasn’t easy and I especially found it difficult maintaining concentration and application whilst working from home.

“A good piece of advice is to plan ahead, perhaps more than ever, and to make sure you have an idea of which tasks need done on a day-to-day basis.”

Now, Mr Craig is hopeful about the future and wants to pursue a career as a project engineer or mechanical engineer.

He added: “RGU has enabled me to enhance my development as an engineer in many ways which perhaps cannot not fully be expressed through the award I have gained.”

To see the Robert Gordon Graduation list 2021, click here.

