Post Brexit rules for continental driving

If you’re planning to drive on the continent’s “green” listed countries this summer, chances are you’ll need to get ahead of driving requirements before you set off.

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts has produced a guide of key changes to ensure UK drivers aren’t caught out when travelling.

Driving licences issued in the UK will still be valid when driving in EU member states. However, if you are one of the over 3000 UK drivers who still hold a paper licence and haven’t opted for a photocard upgrade, you will need an International Driving Permit (IDP).

International driving licences

This permit will be required to drive in 27 EU countries, as well as Switzerland, Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein with three versions. For driving through Lichtenstein – 1926 IDP; Cyprus, Iceland, Malta and Spain – 1949 IDP and all other EU/EEA countries 1968 IDP.

IDPs cost £5.50, last for three years and can be purchased from most post offices. British drivers travelling to Ireland do not require a special driving permit beyond their licence.

Green card for insurance cover in Europe

Insurance policies continue to offer protection to British drivers overseas but you will also now need a green card, provided by your insurer when driving in Europe.

These green cards provide a minimum level of third-party cover in case you get into an accident, and should be applied for a minimum of six weeks before travel to ensure the card arrives on time.

A green card should be registered for every wheeled vehicle in your convoy with cards needed for multiple cars, trailers and caravans. If requested on the continent, the green card must be handed over in physical form (rather than phone screen option).

If you wish to take your lease vehicle abroad you will need to contact your finance provider and fill in a Vehicle-on-Hire-Certificate (VE103B) form, a legal document that acts as an alternative to the V5C logbook.

Keith Hawes, Director of Nationwide Vehicle Contracts, said: “Not everyone will manage to get away this summer, but if people do, we want to make sure they aren’t left unaware or unprepared when driving in Europe.”