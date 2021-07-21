News / Aberdeen Teen raided girlfriend’s bank account and stole £15,000 of her inheritance By Danny McKay July 21, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 8:09 pm Jordan Edwards. A teenager who secretly raided his girlfriend’s bank account and made off with more than £15,000 of her inheritance has appeared in the dock. Jordan Edwards was just 17 when he helped himself to thousands of pounds of his then-girlfriend’s cash. Edwards, now 19, made a total of 88 transactions amounting to £15,483.20 in little more than two months. The teen, who had only been in a relationship with the girl for eight months, initially owned up to stealing £700 before his victim discovered the horrifying extent of his dishonestly. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]