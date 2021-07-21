Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Thursday, July 22nd 2021
News / Aberdeen

Teen raided girlfriend’s bank account and stole £15,000 of her inheritance

By Danny McKay
July 21, 2021, 5:00 pm Updated: July 21, 2021, 8:09 pm
Jordan Edwards.
A teenager who secretly raided his girlfriend’s bank account and made off with more than £15,000 of her inheritance has appeared in the dock.

Jordan Edwards was just 17 when he helped himself to thousands of pounds of his then-girlfriend’s cash.

Edwards, now 19, made a total of 88 transactions amounting to £15,483.20 in little more than two months.

The teen, who had only been in a relationship with the girl for eight months, initially owned up to stealing £700 before his victim discovered the horrifying extent of his dishonestly.

