Teen raided girlfriend’s bank account and stole £15,000 of her inheritance

A teenager who secretly raided his girlfriend’s bank account and made off with more than £15,000 of her inheritance has appeared in the dock.

Jordan Edwards was just 17 when he helped himself to thousands of pounds of his then-girlfriend’s cash.

Edwards, now 19, made a total of 88 transactions amounting to £15,483.20 in little more than two months.

The teen, who had only been in a relationship with the girl for eight months, initially owned up to stealing £700 before his victim discovered the horrifying extent of his dishonestly.