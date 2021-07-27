News / Aberdeen Car crashes into traffic lights on Kincorth street By Ellie Milne July 27, 2021, 9:21 pm Traffic lights have been knocked down on Provost Watt Drive A car has crashed into traffic lights and a speed sign in the Kincorth area of Aberdeen. The incident involving one vehicle occurred on Provost Watt Drive. Reports of the crash came in just before 8pm on Tuesday evening, July 27. A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to the Provost Watt Drive area of Kincorth, Aberdeen at around 7.55pm following a crash involving one vehicle. “Officers remain at the scene.” A dog walker who was nearby at the time said: “I heard a skidding noise and then a crash.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Tributes flood in for ‘lovely loon’ who ‘always had a smile on his face’ after A96 crash ‘Lucky escape’: Car crashes into house in Peterhead Woman taken to hospital after two vehicle crash on the A87 on Skye Teenager dies in north-east crash