News / Aberdeen Violent domestic abuser left woman scarred after throwing boiling water over her By Danny McKay August 4, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 4, 2021, 12:47 pm John Strathdee leaving court. A man has been convicted of a horrendous campaign of domestic abuse, which included disfiguring his partner with boiling water and pushing dog poo through a letterbox. John Strathdee was on trial at Aberdeen Sheriff Court facing a charge of engaging in a course of conduct that was abusive of the woman between July 18 and December 31 last year.