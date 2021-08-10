Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Man who flooded homeless unit found with homemade stun gun

By David McPhee
August 10, 2021, 6:00 am Updated: August 10, 2021, 9:11 am
Pawel Czerwinski appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after flooding the West North Street homeless unit.
Pawel Czerwinski appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court after flooding the West North Street homeless unit.

A man who caused nearly £90,000 in damage and costs after he flooded a homeless unit was later found with a homemade stun gun in his pocket.

Pawel Czerwinski pulled a sprinkler from the roof at his temporary accommodation unit and set off the whole system, causing five flats to become “uninhabitable”.

The incident cost Aberdeen City Council £25,000 in repairs and more than £62,000 in lost rent.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]