Man who flooded homeless unit found with homemade stun gun

A man who caused nearly £90,000 in damage and costs after he flooded a homeless unit was later found with a homemade stun gun in his pocket.

Pawel Czerwinski pulled a sprinkler from the roof at his temporary accommodation unit and set off the whole system, causing five flats to become “uninhabitable”.

The incident cost Aberdeen City Council £25,000 in repairs and more than £62,000 in lost rent.