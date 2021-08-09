‘Jagermeister made me do it’: Train station graffiti vandal in court

A man has appeared in court after he spray-painted bizarre slogans all over Aberdeen Railway Station.

Sean Carbo scrawled “wap”, “acid” and “Pussy Riot” and “Jagermeister made me do it” in silver paint on the floor of the main concourse as well as a gate, a doorway, a bollard and a wall.

The 31-year-old then turned his attention to a British Transport Police vehicle in the car park, covering the windscreen in paint.

Rather than flee the scene, he then sat down in the station and was found by police officers with paint all over his hands.

Carbo then told officers he’d damaged the police car because he was “in love” with his neighbour, who he said was a policeman.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Carbo entered the station at 12.40pm on Sunday and began spraying the main concourse floor with silver paint.

She said he went on to apply paint to a gate leading to platform 6 North, as well as a glass door leading to Union Square.

Ms Gammie said: “He thereafter left the main station and walked to the car park and applied silver spray-paint to a marked police car belonging to British Transport Police.”

Carbo then returned to the concourse and sprayed more paint onto a bollard and a glass partition.

‘I wanted to attract the attention of the police’

People working at the station, which is currently undergoing significant upgrade works, witnessed the bizarre behaviour and contacted police.

Ms Gammie said: “Police found the accused sitting on a chair in the concourse with silver paint on his hands.”

The court heard the graffiti included the initials BM and BB, as well as the slogan “Jagermeister made me do it”.

The words “Suisse”, “wap”, “Pussy Riot” and “acid” were also spotted.

Carbo has ‘serious mental health issues’

When officers were dealing with Carbo, he told them: “I vandalised the police car because I am in love with my neighbour who is a policeman.

“I wanted to attract the attention of the police.”

On being cautioned and charged, he replied: “I am in love.”

Carbo, of no fixed abode, pled guilty to two charges of malicious mischief.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client suffered from “serious mental health issues” and asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff William Summers adjourned the case until later this month and ordered a psychiatric and social work report.

Carbo was remanded in custody in the meantime.

On Monday parts of Carbo’s graffiti had been covered up at the station, but large sections were still visible.