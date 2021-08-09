Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, August 10th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

‘Jagermeister made me do it’: Train station graffiti vandal in court

By Danny McKay
August 9, 2021, 5:47 pm Updated: August 9, 2021, 6:06 pm
Sean Carbo, and some of his graffiti.
Sean Carbo, and some of his graffiti.

A man has appeared in court after he spray-painted bizarre slogans all over Aberdeen Railway Station.

Sean Carbo scrawled “wap”, “acid” and “Pussy Riot” and “Jagermeister made me do it” in silver paint on the floor of the main concourse as well as a gate, a doorway, a bollard and a wall.

The 31-year-old then turned his attention to a British Transport Police vehicle in the car park, covering the windscreen in paint.

Rather than flee the scene, he then sat down in the station and was found by police officers with paint all over his hands.

Some of Carbo’s graffiti had been covered up on Monday at the station.

Carbo then told officers he’d damaged the police car because he was “in love” with his neighbour, who he said was a policeman.

Fiscal depute Carol Gammie told Aberdeen Sheriff Court Carbo entered the station at 12.40pm on Sunday and began spraying the main concourse floor with silver paint.

She said he went on to apply paint to a gate leading to platform 6 North, as well as a glass door leading to Union Square.

Ms Gammie said: “He thereafter left the main station and walked to the car park and applied silver spray-paint to a marked police car belonging to British Transport Police.”

Carbo then returned to the concourse and sprayed more paint onto a bollard and a glass partition.

‘I wanted to attract the attention of the police’

People working at the station, which is currently undergoing significant upgrade works, witnessed the bizarre behaviour and contacted police.

Ms Gammie said: “Police found the accused sitting on a chair in the concourse with silver paint on his hands.”

Sean Carbo outside court.

The court heard the graffiti included the initials BM and BB, as well as the slogan “Jagermeister made me do it”.

The words “Suisse”, “wap”, “Pussy Riot” and “acid” were also spotted.

Carbo has ‘serious mental health issues’

When officers were dealing with Carbo, he told them: “I vandalised the police car because I am in love with my neighbour who is a policeman.

“I wanted to attract the attention of the police.”

On being cautioned and charged, he replied: “I am in love.”

Carbo, of no fixed abode, pled guilty to two charges of malicious mischief.

Defence agent Mike Monro said his client suffered from “serious mental health issues” and asked for sentence to be deferred for reports.

Sheriff William Summers adjourned the case until later this month and ordered a psychiatric and social work report.

Carbo was remanded in custody in the meantime.

On Monday parts of Carbo’s graffiti had been covered up at the station, but large sections were still visible.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]