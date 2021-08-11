News / Aberdeen Man jailed for having sex with Shetland pony at north-east farm in sentence appeal bid By Karen Roberts August 11, 2021, 11:45 am Updated: August 11, 2021, 4:57 pm Jordan Turnbull is appealing his sentence. A man locked up for having sex with a Shetland pony at a north-east farm has launched an appeal against his sentence. Jordan Turnbull, 28, was jailed for seven months and placed on the Sex Offender’s Register for 10 years for his part in the depraved chain of events. Both he and Joshua Lee-Paterson, 20, each admitted bestiality with separate horses at Cothal Farm in Fintray. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]]