‘There’s no excuse’: NHS Grampian shares shocking abuse directed at staff

NHS Grampian has shared examples of abuse directed towards staff to encourage people to change their ways.

This week the British Medical Association published a survey revealing more than a third of doctors have been verbally abused or threatened.

Meanwhile, half of all medics have seen colleagues be assaulted or abused.

Now NHS Grampian has published examples of abuse directed at north-east staff on the telephone and on social media.

‘We are your friends, your neighbours’

NHS Grampian has described the abuse directed towards staff as “offensive”.

Comments include accusing the health board being “in league with the devil” and accusing medics of keeping them “captive”.

Meanwhile, other comments include accusing staff of “being responsible for their death” while saying the NHS is “murdering” people.

NHS Grampian’s Instagram post advised viewer discretion due to the content of some of the abuse.

It added: “These images show just a small selection of the abuse doled out to health and social care staff in our call centres and on social media.

“You may find some of them offensive and frankly, they are.

“No-one comes to work to be spoken to in that way, or to deal with the countless vicious comments on social media.

“Please remember at the end of the phone or on the other side of a computer are real human beings.

“We are your friends, your family, your neighbours and we work hard to provide the very best service we can.”

NHS Grampian has stressed all staff are encouraged to report incidents of verbal or physical abuse, which may result in prosecution.